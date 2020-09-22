172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|sharad-pawar-to-fast-for-a-day-in-solidarity-with-8-suspended-mps-5870811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended MPs

The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the House deputy chairman during the passage of the farm Bills on Sunday.

PTI
File image
File image

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tueaday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House.

Addressing a Press conference here, Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also bemoaned the conduct of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the Modi government's decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House.

The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Pawar said, adding the depty chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #India #Politics

