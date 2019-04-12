App
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar slams PM Narendra Modi over black money issue

"The Prime Minister had promised that if he failed to recover black money in 100 days, he is ready for punishment ofhanging in public.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil his 2014 pre-poll promise of recovering black money within 100 days of coming to power

He also criticised the BJP-led NDA government over its failure to clean the river Ganga.

"The Prime Minister had promised that if he failed to recover black money in 100 days, he is ready for punishment ofhanging in public.

"But theblack money has not come out...so what happened to his promise?...though we are not interested in hanging anyone in public," he said.

Pawar was speaking at a rally organisedin support of NCP candidate from the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency Dhananjay Mahadik.

The Maratha strongman also recalled a statement given by Union minister Uma Bharti in December 2017 over cleaning of the Ganga.

Bharti had said she would launch 'mahaupvaas se mahaprayan' (fast unto death) if implementation of plans related to Ganga cleaning did not start by October 2018.

Pawar said the sacred river still remained polluted, but Bharti has not yet launched her fast unto death.

The Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is not serious about providing reservation to the Maratha community, he alleged.

The BJP-led government first decided to provide reservation to the Marathas and then asked someone close to it to file a petition in the Bombay High Court against the measure, he claimed.

"The BJP-led government isfooling people. This government has no right to stay in power as it is insensitive towards farmers and the poor," he said.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 08:07 am

tags #black money #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sharad Pawar

