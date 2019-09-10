App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi over seat-sharing arrangement

Sources said Pawar is learnt to have given a final shape to the broad seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, slated to held in October, but detailed discussions will continue for the next few days before a final tie-up plan is laid out.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday and is learnt to have discussed the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already decided to contest the polls together under coalition.

Over the past few weeks, state leaders of the two parties have met several times to discuss the matter.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #India #Politics

