Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the case pertaining to the recovery of a car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here last month and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA in connection with the case.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Sharad Pawar (PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' here on Monday.

NCP sources said it was a routine interaction.

The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Waze following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NCP sources said Pawar has been meeting the chief minister regularlysince the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government was formed in Maharashtra.

"There are several issues at present, like the rising COVID-19 cases and local body elections," a source said.
TAGS: #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:32 pm

