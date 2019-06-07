App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis, discusses drought in Maharashtra

This was the second meeting between the two leaders within a month over the issue of drought.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Friday and discussed the drought situation in the state, the party said.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders within a month over the issue of drought.

Apart from Pawar, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and others attended the meeting at the Sahyadri government guest house here.

Pawar had visited parts of Baramati tehsil in Pune district recently to take a stock of the drought situation and raised his concerns during Friday's meeting, the NCP said in a statement.

"Fodder camps for cattle should not be closed. Not enough water is being supplied by tankers. We demanded that government take necessary steps," it quoted Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, as saying.

Issues related to the newly-set up government medical college in Baramati also figured in the discussion, the statement added.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #India #Politics

