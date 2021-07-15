Sharad Pawar is a remote control of the MVA government, Maharashtra Congress's Patole claims: Report

File image of NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar

Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra's Congress has called NCP's Sharad Pawar the remote control of Maha Vikaas Aghadi government currently in power in the state.

As per PTI reports, the comment was made during a conversation Patole had with a regional news channel on July 15.

What does the remote-control reference mean?

The term remote control is a common turn-of-phrase used to underscore an individual's influence over a ruling government without holding any constitutional post.

It was first used in Maharashtra while referring to Sena founder late Bal Thackeray during 1995-99 when a combination of the Shiv Sena and BJP were due to take over the reins.

Earlier today, the Congress leader in a veiled attack on the NCP in the context of the 2014 assembly elections said that Pawar's party was cheated seven years ago. It is now preparing for the 2024 general elections with that frame of reference, he added.

“The Congress has gone through such cheating. We want to ensure that in such a major election we will not face such a situation again," he said.

Pawar had also recently rejected claims of him re-entering the running to be President in 2022. These assertions came amid much speculation about the veteran politician becoming the opposition nominee for the top post.

Patole recently kicked up a row when he sought to suggest that the MVA government was keeping an eye over his movements and claimed that both the Shiv Sena as well as the NCP felt like the ground was slipping away from them under their feet due to his party's influence.

-- With inputs from PTI

Following a fluttering response to his "under watch"remarks, Patole later claimed that wrong information about him was being spread via the media. He further asserted that there was no dispute among the MVA allies.