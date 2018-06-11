Sharad Pawar hits out at PM Modi over assassination plot, says it's a ploy to get sympathy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday joined the larger opposition narrative that the apparent assassination plot against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was devised to garner sympathy for him.

“They say there was a threatening letter. I spoke to a retired police officer, who had worked for CID. He said there is no substance in the letter. The letter is being used to garner people's sympathy,” Pawar said while addressing a gathering in Pune.

A letter discussing a plot to assassinate PM Modi on the lines of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s killing sent shivers in the political circles on Friday. The letter found at the house of one of the five persons arrested over "links" with CPI (Maoist) talks about the ultras mulling “another Rajiv Gandhi type incident" to end the Modi regime at the Centre, Pune police told a court on Thursday.