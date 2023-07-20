Sharad Pawar demands immediate steps from Centre to restore peace in Manipur

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, ”Without humanity, your glory is worthless.”

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, ”Without humanity, your glory is worthless.” Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is ”despicable”, he said.”It’s time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur,” Pawar tweeted.

His daughter and NCP’s working president Supriya Sule also said the situation in Manipur demands immediate action.”Shocking visuals from #Manipur – sickening, disgraceful, and utterly inhumane treatment! The situation demands IMMEDIATE action!” the Lok Sabha member said in a tweet.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. According to a spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.