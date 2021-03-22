Anil Deshmukh will continue as home minister, allegation by Param Bir Singh not correct: Sharad Pawar

File image: NCP chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar during a press conference

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on March 22 defended Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying that allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh are false in nature.

Pawar said that there was no question of Deshmukh's resignation based on allegation since he had been undergoing treatment during the period he is alleged to have met inspector Sachin Waze.

Former top cop, Param Bir Singh, in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, had accused state home minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in “malpractices” and asking inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

Pawar cited Deshmukh's COVID-19 treatment 'records' saying the NCP leader had not met Sachin Waze between February 5 and February 15 as claimed in the letter.

"If you see the former commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister. From February 6 to February 15, Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital because of Corona," Pawar told reporters.

This is Pawar's second big defense of Deshmukh in two days. On March 21, Pawar had said that the allegations against Deshmukh were 'serious' but questioned the timing.

"It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power," Pawar said when asked about BJP's demand of Deshmukh's resignation.

BJP countered Pawar's defense sharing Deshmukh's February 15 tweet in which he purportedly addressed a press conference.



Shri Sharad Pawar ji said, from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine.

But actually along with security guards & media he was seen taking press conference! https://t.co/r09U8MZW2m

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 22, 2021

"Sharad Pawar ji said, from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine. But actually along with security guards & media he was seen taking press conference," BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet after Pawar's presser.

The letter has created a flutter in Maharashtra politics with Opposition BJP demanding Deshmukh's removal and President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai on March 21 that allegations against Deshmukh have dented the image of the MVA government but on March 22 he ruled out his resignation since the government was ready to probe the allegation.