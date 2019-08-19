App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar calls leaders who quit NCP as 'crows'

Opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena in July

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming as "crows" the leaders who left the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined others, party chief Sharad Pawar on August 18 said fielding fresh faces in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls was being considered by the party.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena in July.

"We don't need to worry about crows (kawale) any longer, instead focus on party workers (mawale) ahead of the assembly elections," Pawar said here.

Three NCP legislators -- Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad -- had joined the BJP along with the party's state women wing president Chitra Wagh in July.

Besides, NCP's Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir and Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora had also joined the Shiv Sena in July.

"The party will consider fielding fresh faces in the upcoming polls. I would insist on giving chance to youth and women in the coming elections," Pawar added.

The former union minister said Nagpur has become a major hub of crime and criminal activities.

"Maharashtra chief minister also hails from the same place. We should raise our voice over the issue," he added.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 07:54 am

