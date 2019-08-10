App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar calls for unity among 'Marathi manoos' to overcome Maharashtra floods

The NCP chief claimed that an amount of Rs 1 crore was raised towards flood relief within half-an-hour in his hometown Baramati in Pune district on August 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With floods wreaking havoc in western Maharashtra and the assembly elections round the corner, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on August 10 called for unity among the "Marathi manoos" to overcome the devastating crisis.

Pawar also said states of Gujarat, Bihar and Assam could reciprocate the help extended to them by Maharashtra when they had been hit by nature's fury in the past.

Interacting with locals from Tambave village in Karad taluka in western Maharashtra, once the stronghold of the Congress and the NCP, Pawar said all-round efforts are needed to restore normalcy given the magnitude of the flood crisis.

The former Union minister assured efforts on his part to secure maximum assistance from the Central and state governments for flood relief works.

related news

"You stay united...We will overcome the situation collectively and show it to the world the Marathi manoos defeats any crisis with unity," Pawar told the gathering.

He said all NCP MPs and MLAs have decided to contribute their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister relief fund, and a cheque of Rs 50 lakh will be handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Opposition Congress and NCP have been trying to build a momentum against the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena by claiming inept handling of flood situation ahead of the Assembly polls, due in September-October.

Pawar on August 8 demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

According to officials, 3,78,137 people have been rescued from worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts since the floods swamped western Maharashtra.

Apart from Sangli and Kolhapur, districts of Satara, Pune and Solapur also remained under water since August 4.

The government has put the death toll in the five districts at 29 till Friday.

An official said on August 10 the current discharge at 5,00,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) from Almatti dam on the Krishna river in neighbouring Karnataka is expected to ease the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra floods #Politics

