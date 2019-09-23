App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 02:11 PM IST

Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a trade unions' meet here, the TMC supremo iterated that she will not allow NRC exercise in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the BJP of creating panic over NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed it has led to six deaths in the state.

"NRC exercise will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in country, it was conducted in Assam due to Assam accord," she asserted.

The Assam Accord, an agreement signed in 1985 between the then Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students' Union, had ended a six-year mass movement against immigrants alleged to have settled illegally from Bangladesh.

"Shame on the BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal, it has led to six deaths. Have faith in me, I will never allow the exercise in Bengal," Banerjee said, without elaborating further.

Criticising the saffron party for "undermining democratic values" in the country, the chief minister said, "Democracy exists in Bengal but it is under threat in several other parts of the country."

The BJP is not talking about job losses or the downward spiral of Indian economy, all it wants to do is serve own political interests, she maintained.

Referring to the recent Jadavpur University fracas on September 19, she said the people of Bengal have seen what they (ABVP and BJP) did at the institute.

"They try to use wield power everywhere, bulldoze everything," Banerjee added.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 02:06 pm

