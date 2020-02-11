Shakur Basti Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Shakur Basti Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shakur Basti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Shakur Basti Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.91% and in 2013, 70.85% of Shakur Basti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Satyendar Jain of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 3133 votes which was 2.96% of the total votes polled. Satyendar Jain polled a total of 105887 (48.67%) votes.

AAP's Satyender Kumar Jain won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7062 (7.42%) votes. Satyender Kumar Jain polled 95116 which was 42.3% of the total votes polled.