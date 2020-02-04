Shaheen Bagh shooter link: AAP cries foul, BJP says AAP 'instigating' youth

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the party will lodge a complain with the Election Commission (EC) against Crime Branch DCP Rajesh Deo.
Responding to the reports stating that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, the party on February 4 alleged that the BJP was behind the "conspiracy".
"BJP and Amit Shah are using every dirty technique this election. What I am most surprised about is that even as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, DCP Rajesh Deo is saying that the (shooter Kapil Gujjar's) photo along with AAP is found, even when investigation is not over," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, adding that the party will lodge a complain with the Election Commission (EC) against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo.
"I just want to say, you can use any dirty trick this election, but February 8 will show that they won't be able to win in Delhi," Singh added.
"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-to-four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" Singh had earlier said.
On its part, the BJP said that the photos recovered from Gujjar's phone are of "great importance" and that the AAP "instigates youth" and "misuses" them."It is not a casual photo. He (Kapil Gujjar) was joining Aam Aadmi Party and Sanjay Singh welcomed him. This shows how AAP instigates the youth and misuses them. Hence, AAP stands exposed before people of Delhi. We condemn the politics of violence and division," Union Minister Prakash Javdekar, who had earlier called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.