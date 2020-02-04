Shaheen Bagh shooter link: AAP cries foul, BJP says AAP 'instigating' youth

Responding to the reports stating that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, the party on February 4 alleged that the BJP was behind the "conspiracy".

"BJP and Amit Shah are using every dirty technique this election. What I am most surprised about is that even as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, DCP Rajesh Deo is saying that the (shooter Kapil Gujjar's) photo along with AAP is found, even when investigation is not over," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, adding that the party will lodge a complain with the Election Commission (EC) against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo.

"I just want to say, you can use any dirty trick this election, but February 8 will show that they won't be able to win in Delhi," Singh added.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-to-four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" Singh had earlier said.

On its part, the BJP said that the photos recovered from Gujjar's phone are of "great importance" and that the AAP "instigates youth" and "misuses" them.