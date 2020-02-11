Shahdara Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Shahdara Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shahdara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Shahdara district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.68% and in 2013, 67.64% of Shahdara's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Ram Niwas Goel of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 11731 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled. Ram Niwas Goel polled a total of 118256 (49.49%) votes.

BJP's Jitender Singh Shunty won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15117 (14.31%) votes. Jitender Singh Shunty polled 105607 which was 42.96% of the total votes polled.