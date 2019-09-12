App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shah Faesal withdraws plea challenging detention from Delhi HC

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Faesal to withdraw his plea after his wife filed an affidavit in this regard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on September 12 withdrew his habeas corpus plea challenging his detention before the Delhi High Court. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Faesal to withdraw his plea after his wife filed an affidavit in this regard.

Faesal's wife told the high court that she recently met him in custody and has received instructions to withdraw the plea.

The former IAS officer's habeas corpus petition alleged that he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #India #Politics

