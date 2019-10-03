App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Several Maharashtra ruling camp leaders in touch with NCP: Sharad Pawar

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, which goes to the polls on October 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Several leaders from the ruling camp in Maharashtra are in touch with NCP's brass for joining the opposition party as they are convinced they have no future in their respective organisations, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed on Thursday.

Pawar made the remarks while replying to a question by a journalist about reports of some leaders and workers from others parties, like BJP's Eknath Khadse, being in touch with NCP leaders to switch allegiance.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, which goes to the polls on October 21.

Close

"Several people from ruling parties are in touch with not only me, but Jitendra Awhad, (Thane NCP) chief Anand Paranjape or our other colleagues in respective districts for the past three-four months.

"They are convinced they have no future in the party they worked in or are working in," Pawar told reporters here.

"And the alternative cannot be found in a day. Whichever names you (the journalist concerned) took, these people have been having dialogue with us for some months to a year," Pawar said, without naming any leader.

Speaking to a news channel in Jalgaon district's Muktainagar, Khadse dismissed the claim, saying he had not met Pawar and that he has not taken any decision of jumping the ship.

"Forget three days, I have not met Pawar saheb in the last three years. Do not trust these rumours. Workers (his supporters) are asking me if I am taking any decision (regarding joining the NCP).

"I have not taken any such decision. And there is no possibility of it," Khadse said.

Former Maharashtra minister Khadse's name did not figure in the lists of candidates declared by the BJP till now for the assembly elections.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar

