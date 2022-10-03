 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven assembly bypolls in six states on November 3: EC

PTI
Oct 03, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said. The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

TAGS: #EC #Election #India #Politics #voting
first published: Oct 3, 2022 12:46 pm
