    Seven assembly bypolls in six states on November 3: EC

    Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

    Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

    The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said. The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 12:46 pm
