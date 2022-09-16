English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Seva to Micro Donations: Pick Your Birthday 'Gift' for PM Narendra Modi on NaMo App

    Moreover, the NaMo app will also have a specially created module for users to make micro donations ranging from Rs 05 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choice.

    News18
    September 16, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@mygovindia)


    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) this year, a new module is being launched for NaMo app users – the ‘Gift of Seva’. Moreover, the NaMo app will also have a specially created module for users to make micro donations ranging from Rs 05 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choice.

    With the pledge, the aim is to inculcate a sense of pride and achievement among Indians. Users will be able to choose an narea where they would like to lend a hand.

    Every pledge and every seva will be recorded using the NaMo app’s interactive and user-friendly interface to strengthen New India’s resolve for progress and development.

    HERE ARE THE PLEDGES:

    A Pledge for TB Mukt Bharat

    A pledge to adopt a TB patient and assured medium for delivery of essential services such as nutrition, medicines, awareness etc.

    Close

    Related stories

    LiFE: Pro-Planet People

    Users can share pictures showcasing their move towards PM Modi’s globally accepted mantra of ‘Lifestyle For Environment’.

    Blood Donation

    By sharing videos donating blood, users will not only make an invaluable contribution to those that need it the most, but will inspire others to follow suit.

    Leading Digital India

    Users can post a video of adopting a digital/tech innovation in thier daily life or helping another person adopt one.

    Swachh Bharat

    Videos where people have taken an initiative to clean their vicinities.

    Vocal for Local to Become Aatmanirbhar

    Users will share a picture of a happy vendor from whom they have purchased a locally produced item that is making them Aatmanirbhar.

    Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

    To showcase India’s vibrant diversity and beautiful culture, users can upload videos celebrating the unique phenomenon that is India.

    Catch the rain

    Users can put together a video of local/innovative solutions to conserve rain-water that will help raise awareness about the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.

    MICRO DONATIONS

    Through the module, even those who may not get a chance to gift a seva to the country physically on PM Modi’s Birthday, can do so remotely. Karyakartas and people can choose from the following areas where they can make a micro donation to strengthen the efforts being made in that direction:

    Swachh Bharat Mission

    To ensure dignity, respect and health for every Indian.

    Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

    To enable, empower and protect the nation’s Laxmi i.e., the girl child.

    Kisan Seva

    The drive to make our Kisan, more Balwaan.

    Party Fund

    To support, encourage and strengthen the resolve of millions of BJP Karyakartas.

    OthersBe it Digital India, StartUps or supporting entrepreneurs – micro donations made for this cause will ensure that India’s development gathers pace. ​
    News18
    Tags: #NaMo app #PM Modi
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 03:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.