Setback for BJP as ally Shiv Sena opposes 'One nation, One election' plan

The Shiv Sena, on June 25, opposed Narendra Modi government’s ‘one nation, one election’ idea. This deals a setback to its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is pushing hard for it.

According to a report by ThePrint, Sena’s Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut questioned the plan’s 'feasibility' in a country that has 'so many states'. Raut asked if implementing such a plan was possible where governments can be pulled down by a single vote.

He added that the government’s focus should instead be on reviewing the election process and the model code of conduct. Raut said simultaneous polls can be taken up later. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party remains one of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s key allies at the Centre and the state. Maharashtra is expected to head for Assembly election in October.

While the concept has been spoken about for a long time, the second Modi government has renewed its efforts to form consensus on the issue.

PM Modi had chaired an all-party meeting on June 19, which discussed the simultaneous polls proposal, among other things. Shiv Sena had not attended the meeting.

The Centre has decided to set-up a committee to provide suggestions related to simultaneous polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the joint sitting of Parliament on June 20, had also spoken about ‘one nation, one poll’.

According to the concept, voting for all tiers of government – the Centre, the state and the local body -- will happen on the same day. A voter will cast three separate ballots in the process.

Read | Explained: Debate around 'One Nation, One Election' and why the Opposition is wary of it

There have been arguments in favour of and against it. Many opposition parties have been opposing the plan. In 2018, BJP National President Amit Shah had ruled out simultaneous polls in 2019, citing lack of political consensus.