'Set a repeat alarm of this news, run it every week,' says Kumar Vishwas while rubbishing rumours of joining BJP

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on January 15 dispelled rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking a dig at all those who are spreading the news, the poet-politician, while responding to a journalist on Twitter said that he was in Qatar for an NRI summit.

"Should I join (BJP) from here, if you say so? Set a repeat alarm of this news and run it every week, why are you troubling your fingers every single time?" Vishwas tweeted in Hindi.

Vishwas, who was one of the co-founders of the party, had often been critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after differences between him and Vishwas cropped up.

He had later distanced himself from the affairs of the party, though he was given the charge of Rajasthan in 2017. However, the party had taken away that responsibility from him citing his "inactivity" in party affairs.

Vishwas had contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket against Congress' Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani.

Speculations were rife not just that Vishwas will join the saffron party, but also the the BJP might field him against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency during the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls.