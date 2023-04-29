 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Serious ex-facie vitiating factors' about trial's process led to Rahul's conviction in defamation case, says Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

If the high court allows his plea, it could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday told the Gujarat High Court that "very serious ex-facie vitiating factors" about the trial's process led to the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Singhvi is arguing on behalf of Gandhi in the high court, which began hearing the former Congress president's plea challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the high court took up the criminal revision application filed by Gandhi challenging the April 20 order of the sessions court.

If the high court allows his plea, it could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.