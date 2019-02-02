App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of PM Modi's visit

A posse of police personnel has been deployed outside the main gate of his residence in Nigeen area of the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on February 1, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest for maintaining law and order as separatists have called for a complete shutdown on February 3, officials said.

A posse of police personnel has been deployed outside the main gate of his residence in Nigeen area of the city.

The Mirwaiz said on Twitter that the government had gotten into panic mode ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

"Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under #HouseArrest !" he tweeted.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit all three regions of the state on February 3 during which he will lay foundation stones for several projects.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.