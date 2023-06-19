Senthil Balaji case: ED moves Supreme Court against orders of Madras HC, sessions court over private hospital shift

Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 19 moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the orders of the Madras High Court and Principal District Sessions Court allowing the transfer of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, an accused in a money-laundering case related to a job scam, to a private hospital for bypass surgery.

The minister's wife had moved a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court against his arrest.

The High Court on June 15 permitted Balaji to be shifted to Kauvery Hospital, a private hospital, for an emergency bypass surgery.

Subsequently, on June 16, the sessions court allowed the plea by ED seeking custodial interrogation of the minister but directed that the interrogation should be at the hospital.

"The sessions court while granting Balaji’s custody for 8 days from June 16 has laid down certain conditions which have rendered meaningless any interrogation and effective investigation," the ED stated in the plea.

The apex court listed the case for hearing on June 21.

The plea noted that Balaji, a current minister in the Tamil Nadu government, allegedly pretended to be ill as soon as he was arrested and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. This act effectively nullified the purpose of his arrest and the ongoing investigation, making them completely futile and devoid of meaning.

Following his arrest, Balaji raised concerns about his health and opted to be hospitalized. This has raised reasonable apprehensions that he may be fabricating his illness with the intention of undermining the effective interrogation and investigation conducted by the ED, as per the plea.

The sessions Judge, while granting the ED custody of Balaji for a duration of eight days, imposed certain conditions that essentially undermined the fundamental objective of the custody.

The Sessions Court had prohibited the ED from moving the minister out of Kaveri Hospital, where he is being treated. It further added that the Deputy Director of the ED shall interrogate Balaji at the hospital by taking into consideration his ailments and will do so without any "hindrance to the health conditions".

Other conditions include the provision of adequate food, shelter, security and access to family members.

The ED contends that the high court should have first decided whether the habeas corpus petition was maintainable in a case where a person was arrested by a government agency before passing orders.

According to the plea HC has erred in allowing Balaji to be shifted to a private hospital without there being any basis to do so and without first considering the request of the ED to constitute an independent medical board for evaluation.