Sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi excessive, Centre should have shown a big heart: Prashant Kishor

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Kishor also underscored that the Congress did not seem to be well prepared to reach out to the masses with the message that it has been wronged.

Prashant Kishor (File image)

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday termed as "excessive" the two years imprisonment awarded to Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and urged the ruling dispensation to show "a big heart" on the Congress leader's disqualification.

Kishor, who is now touring Bihar, his home state, as part of "Jan Suraaj" campaign, also underscored that the Congress did not seem to be well prepared to reach out to the masses with the message that it has been wronged.

"I am not a legal expert but with due respect to the process of law, the sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi seems to be excessive. In the heat of elections, people say all types of things. This was not the first instance and not going to be the last", asserted the IPAC founder who has, in his professional capacity, worked with many political parties, including the BJP and the Congress.

"Two years in prison seems to be excessive for what is essentially a defamation case", said Kishor, adding "I would like to remind the government at the Centre of a famous line by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that nobody becomes great with a petty heart (chhote man se koi bada nahin ban jaata)".