English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: CEO on JSW Energy results, expansion & more
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Senior RSP leader T J Chandrachoodan dies at 83

    Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    TJ Chandrachoodan. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri/Manorama

    TJ Chandrachoodan. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri/Manorama

    Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Prof T J Chandrachoodan, who played a key role in Left politics both at the state and national level during his five-decade long political career, died at a private hospital on Monday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 83.

    Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008. He continued in the post for a decade.

    A college professor by profession, Chandrachoodan was inducted in to the state secretariat of the RSP in 1975. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in 1982, 1987 and 2006.

    Leaders cutting across partylines including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran condoled the demise of Chandrachoodan.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #RSP #T J Chandrachoodan
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.