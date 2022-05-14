Senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar quits party

Sunil Jakhar, Senior Congress leader & former Punjab Congress chief, on May 14 announced his decision to quit the party. In a Facebook live video "Talk of Heart" he announced his decision.

'Goodbye and good luck Congress,' Jakhar said while announcing his decision to leave the Congress party. He termed it as his 'parting gift' to the party.





His announcement comes as the Congress party's 'Chintan Shivir' brainstorming session in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the 2024 elections enters its second day.

He noted that yesterday's Chintan Shivir was merely a formality for the party, which is currently experiencing an existential crisis.

The three-time MLA & one-time MP went on to say that no one in the party is considering how to salvage it and rebuild it from here on out.

"I feel pity at what is happening in Udaipur (Chintan Shivir). The views of the crores of party workers cannot be presented in the Chintan Shivir. It will be known in two days how many Congress leaders will play the role of cheer leaders. It will also be known how many will raise pertinent issue, Jakhar said.

On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaching party discipline and were asked to reply within a week. However, Jakhar did not respond to the notice.

Read: Congress removes Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas from all posts, suspends 5 Meghalaya MLAs. Here's why

Sunil Jakhar accused senior leader of the party, Ambika Soni of misleading Congress President Rahul Gandhi on matters relating to Punjab. He attributed the party's "disastrous showing" in the February-March state elections to Ambika Soni's statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab".

He claimed Ambika Soni had told the Congress leadership that if Jakhar became the state's Chief Minister, Punjab would be on fire.

He termed this as 'a pre-planned way of vilification of Sikhs' and questioned the party, "Are you vilifying the whole Sikh community?"

The senior leader from Punjab claimed that Congress officials "sitting in Delhi wrecked the party in Punjab", and observed that they do not know anything about Punjab as a region and Sikh as a strong community.

He further stated that Congress is not going to see a chance in Punjab unless such leaders are kept at a distance by the party, and also warned that such leaders are going to damage not only the party in Punjab but also in other states as well.

Jakhar was among the front-runners for the chief ministerial post after Amarinder Singh was unseated last year.

Taking jabs at the Congress, Jakhar wondered if Sonia Gandhi was unaware that he held no position in the party and was yet given a show-cause notice despite this.

"I don't hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn't she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me?" he asked.

Jakhar praised Rahul Gandhi, calling him "a nice person" and urging him to take control of the party said, he should "separate himself from chaploos log (sycophants)."

He ended by saying, "Good luck and goodbye Congress."