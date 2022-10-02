English
    Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passes away at 84

    Shekhar, who represented the Colaba area of south Mumbai as corporator and legislator for two terms each, was 84.

    October 02, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    Senior Mumbai Congress leader Annie Shekhar passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness. Shekhar, who represented the Colaba area of south Mumbai as corporator and legislator for two terms each, was 84.

    She is survived by two sons, a daughter, their spouses and grandchildren, a family member said. She was a popular leader in the Mumbai unit of the Congress and served it in different capacities for 45 years.

    A major contribution associated with her were 'study centres', like the one near Cooperage Ground, that are open all 24 hours of the day for poor children to assemble and study.
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 09:37 pm
