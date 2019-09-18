Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders unwilling to contest Assembly polls: Report

Senior leaders of Maharashtra Congress have expressed reluctance to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, according to a report by the Economic Times.

According to the report, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) was asked last week to prepare a list of leaders who would be contesting the polls.

The names included party heavyweights and former Union ministers like Milind Deora, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Sanjay Nirupam. These names were given the screening committee of the party, and, the report states, these leaders are being persuaded to contest the forthcoming polls.

However, according to the report, the suggestion has not been received well by the state unit's top brass. In fact, the report states that Shinde even called the suggestion "ridiculous".

Reports before the Lok Sabha polls had suggested that Shinde had refused to enter the poll fray even then, but had contested the elections under party pressure.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Vilas Muttemwar told the newspaper that he doesn't need to contest the elections because his son, Vishal, is already contesting the Assembly polls.

"I don't know about the list, but the high command could probably be thinking that the involvement of senior leaders is important. However, in my case, my son will contest. So, I don't need to," Muttemwar said.

While Nirupam said that he has not been asked by the party to contest the state polls, Deora told the newspaper that he is not interested in contesting the elections.

According to the report, former state unit chief Ashok Chavan is the only exception. Chavan, who lost from Nanded during the general elections, has decided to contest the state polls, although the report states that the party has not spoken to him about it as of yet.

Earlier, reports had suggested that senior leaders from Congress had refused to contest against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.