Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Oscar Fernandes was the union cabinet minister for transport, road, and highways in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government. During the same tenure, he was also given the additional charge of the ministry of labour and employment.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes dies at 80 (Image: Twitter/ INC)

Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes dies at 80 (Image: Twitter/ INC)


Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who was a trusted aide of party chief Sonia Gandhi, passed away on September 13 at the age of 80.

The former union minister and veteran Congress leader was seeking treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru after he suffered a head injury while doing Yoga at home. He had also undergone surgery to remove a clot from his brain.

Fernandes was the union cabinet minister for transport, road, and highways in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government. During the same tenure, he was also given the additional charge of the ministry of labour and employment.

A five-time Lok Sabha and four-time Rajya Sabha member, Oscar Fernandes remained a parliamentarian till he died, except for 15 days in 1998.

A renowned Kuchipudi dancer, Fernandes was also an able politician who was known for successfully handling tricky negotiations with rebels and party workers. He has not only served as the Congress' chairman of the central election authority but also as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Prime Minister's Office and other senior politicians took to Twitter to mourn his demise and wrote:



Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress party #Oscar Fernandes
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:01 pm

