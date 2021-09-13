Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes dies at 80 (Image: Twitter/ INC)

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who was a trusted aide of party chief Sonia Gandhi, passed away on September 13 at the age of 80.

The former union minister and veteran Congress leader was seeking treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru after he suffered a head injury while doing Yoga at home. He had also undergone surgery to remove a clot from his brain.

Fernandes was the union cabinet minister for transport, road, and highways in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government. During the same tenure, he was also given the additional charge of the ministry of labour and employment.

A five-time Lok Sabha and four-time Rajya Sabha member, Oscar Fernandes remained a parliamentarian till he died, except for 15 days in 1998.

A renowned Kuchipudi dancer, Fernandes was also an able politician who was known for successfully handling tricky negotiations with rebels and party workers. He has not only served as the Congress' chairman of the central election authority but also as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).



Deeply pained to learn about the death of our senior colleague Oscar Fernandez ji. He dedicated his life to party work and his contribution will always be remembered. He will be missed by all of us.

The Prime Minister's Office and other senior politicians took to Twitter to mourn his demise and wrote:



Extremely saddened by the demise of @INCIndia stalwart Shri Oscar Fernandes. An irreplaceable mentor & hardworking organisational leader, Oscar ji contributed immensely towards the betterment of the nation & the party. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & followers.





Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

