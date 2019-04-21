App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Send message you don't need someone 'airdropped from Delhi': Nirmala Sitharaman to voters

Her visit comes a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned at Wayanad for her brother and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a road show on April 21 as part of the NDA campaign in the state and asked the people to vote for its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, to send a message that they don't require someone 'airdropped from Delhi."

Her visit comes a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned at Wayanad for her brother and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

"We faced floods. The stategovernment failed to open the dams on time, If they did, the devastation could have been avoided. Please vote for BDJS candidate Tushar Vellappally so that it will send a message that the people of Wayanad do not need someone air dropped here," Sitharaman said.

The constituency has shot into the limelight after Congress declared the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in the hilly district. Rahul had visited the constituency twice with his sister Priyanka.

The ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has fielded CPI candidate P P Suneer to take on Rahul Gandhi.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed gets SRH back i ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Cult ...

Social Media Networks Blocked in Sri Lanka as Government Declares Emer ...

Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter ...

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Personal Best Bu ...

Donald Trump Accidentally Tweeted 'Heartfelt' Condolences for 138 MILL ...

Suicide Bombs Involved in Two of Sri Lanka Blasts: Sources

Digvijaya Singh's Vision Document for All-round Growth Gives Bhopal's ...

Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'

Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 160 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.