you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Senator Kamala Harris to deliver prebuttal of State of the Union address

The annual State of the Union address is the keynote prime time speech by the President to the Congress in which he sets out his legislative agenda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian-American Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on February 5 said she will deliver a prebuttal of State of the Union address by President Donald Trump ahead of his joint address to the US Congress.

"I'm delivering remarks tonight on Facebook Live ahead of the President's State of the Union Address. It's critical we speak truth to the American people during this inflection moment in our country's history," Harris said on her twitter account that has 640,000 followers.

The prebuttal would be delivered on Facebook Live at about 7.45 p.m, EST or (6.15 a.m. Wednesday IST). Trump would be delivering his State of the Union Address at the US Capitol at about 9 p.m. local time (7.30 a.m. Wednesday IST).

Trump will focus on key issues like immigration, national security and trade and call for unity in a hugely divided Congress in his annual State of the Union address as he begins the second half of his first term in the White House.

The annual State of the Union address is the keynote prime time speech by the president to the Congress in which he sets out his legislative agenda and national priorities for the next year and highlights his achievements to the American people.

Harris, 54, who formally launched her presidential campaign with an impressive rally of more than 20,000 people in her home town of Oakland in California on January 27, is said to be a potential formidable opponent to her eventual GOP incumbent President Donald Trump.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:29 am

