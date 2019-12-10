App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sena's alliance with NCP, Congress was 'pre-planned': Fadnavis

Speaking to Marathi daily 'Loksatta' here, Fadnavis said in the five years of his government, he never let down Uddhav Thackeray, the Sena president who is now the Chief Minister of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Sena's alliance with the NCP and the Congress was a "pre- planned" move to keep his party out of power in the state.

"After thinking over the Sena's behaviour during post- election days, I realised that the Sena's alliance with the NCP and the Congress was pre-planned.

"The Sena had already made up its mind to keep us away from the power."

"In the last five years of our tenure (the BJP-Sena government) I never let down Uddhav Thackeray over any issue. But post-2019 elections, Uddhavji did not even answer my calls," he claimed.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

