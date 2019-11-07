Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray firm on rotational CM demand as party moves MLAs to hotel

The Shiv Sena on November 7 shifted all of its legislators to Hotel Rangsharda in Bandra after a meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Matoshree.

Thackeray, at the meeting, told the MLAs that he is firm on his demand for a rotational chief minister and stated that he is not going to back down on it, those present at the meeting told Moneycontrol.

"We have also stated categorically that whatever decision Saheb (Thackeray) takes, will be the final decision and we will all abide by it," one of the MLAs said.

A senior Sena leader said there is no divide between the legislators. "We are all together," another MLA who was part of the meeting said, adding that all the legislators have stated that they will put their faith in whatever decision Thackeray takes.

"Some of the MLAs also expressed their concerns regarding the overall economic and agrarian situation in their respective constituencies," another legislator who was a part of the meeting said, adding that the strategy for Sena is simple. "Either we have the post of the CM for 2.5 years, as agreed, or for five years," the legislator said.

According to the senior Sena leader, Thackeray was also upset about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' denial that a 50:50 formula was ever agreed upon, and said that he is ready to discuss the government formation if the BJP abides by the formula.

