App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray firm on rotational CM demand as party moves MLAs to hotel

"We have also stated categorically that whatever decision Saheb (Thackeray) takes, will be the final decision and we will all abide by it," one of the MLAs said

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3

The Shiv Sena on November 7 shifted all of its legislators to Hotel Rangsharda in Bandra after a meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Matoshree.

Thackeray, at the meeting, told the MLAs that he is firm on his demand for a rotational chief minister and stated that he is not going to back down on it, those present at the meeting told Moneycontrol.

"We have also stated categorically that whatever decision Saheb (Thackeray) takes, will be the final decision and we will all abide by it," one of the MLAs said.

Close

A senior Sena leader said there is no divide between the legislators. "We are all together," another MLA who was part of the meeting said, adding that all the legislators have stated that they will put their faith in whatever decision Thackeray takes. 

related news

"Some of the MLAs also expressed their concerns regarding the overall economic and agrarian situation in their respective constituencies," another legislator who was a part of the meeting said, adding that the strategy for Sena is simple. "Either we have the post of the CM for 2.5 years, as agreed, or for five years," the legislator said.

According to the senior Sena leader, Thackeray was also upset about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' denial that a 50:50 formula was ever agreed upon, and said that he is ready to discuss the government formation if the BJP abides by the formula.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.