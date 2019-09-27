App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Selling ‘family silver' to meet daily expenditures does not make economic sense: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury also alleged that while PM Modi was busy campaigning for US President Donald Trump, he was also "dismantling" India's Constitutional order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at the government over its plans to privatise PSUs, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 27 said after driving the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet expenditures neither makes economic nor common sense.

He also alleged that while PM Modi was busy campaigning for US President Donald Trump, he was also "dismantling" India's Constitutional order.

"Having driven the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet daily expenditures by Modi govt makes neither economic sense nor is it common sense: more jobs will be lost and large scale retrenchment will compound public misery," Yechury said, referring to the government's move to privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Close

Yechury also tagged a news report that said that the central government, in its memorandum to the Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC), has sought a substantial decrease in devolution to states from the existing 42 percent of the divisible tax pool.

related news

"Cooperative federalism is a nice phrase but when this govt's actions are the opposite of what it claims, we know what it really wants. Tax people, states unfairly, don't share resources, stifle the economy and then blame fairies for the mess," Yechury tweeted tagging the report.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.