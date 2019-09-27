Selling ‘family silver' to meet daily expenditures does not make economic sense: Sitaram Yechury

Taking a dig at the government over its plans to privatise PSUs, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 27 said after driving the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet expenditures neither makes economic nor common sense.

He also alleged that while PM Modi was busy campaigning for US President Donald Trump, he was also "dismantling" India's Constitutional order.

"Having driven the economy into the ground, selling 'family silver' to meet daily expenditures by Modi govt makes neither economic sense nor is it common sense: more jobs will be lost and large scale retrenchment will compound public misery," Yechury said, referring to the government's move to privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Yechury also tagged a news report that said that the central government, in its memorandum to the Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC), has sought a substantial decrease in devolution to states from the existing 42 percent of the divisible tax pool.