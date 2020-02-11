Seemapuri Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Seemapuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Seemapuri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Shahdara district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Seemapuri Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 73.29% and in 2013, 72.63% of Seemapuri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 48821 votes which was 38.58% of the total votes polled. Rajendra Pal Gautam polled a total of 126541 (63.04%) votes.

AAP's Dharmender Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11976 (10.47%) votes. Dharmender Singh polled 114405 which was 37.76% of the total votes polled.