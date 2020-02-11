Seelampur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Seelampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Seelampur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.81% and in 2013, 68.5% of Seelampur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Mohd Ishraque of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 27887 votes which was 24.94% of the total votes polled. Mohd Ishraque polled a total of 111797 (51.26%) votes.

INC's Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21728 (21.76%) votes. Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad polled 99845 which was 46.52% of the total votes polled.