App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sedition case: Court asks Hardik Patel to be present on September 14

Framing of charges is a process after which the trial starts. Hardik Patel's lawyers informed the court that he could not remain present today as he was on hunger strike at his house near Ahmedabad over the quota demand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here asked today Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel who has launched an indefinite fast from his house to appear before it on September 14 in connection with a sedition case. The sessions court will start framing of charges in the case against Patel and two of his former aides from September 14.

Framing of charges is a process after which the trial starts. Hardik Patel's lawyers informed the court that he could not remain present today as he was on hunger strike at his house near Ahmedabad over the quota demand.

As co-accused Chirag Patel and Dinesh Bambhania were present, public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt requested the court to start with framing of charges in Hardik's absence.

However, as the lawyers of both the accused were also not present, sessions judge D P Mahida adjourned the hearing to September 14.

The Ahmedabad Police's crime branch had registered a case of sedition against Hardik Patel and others for allegedly instigating violence "with the intention of dislodging the government" during the 2015 quota agitation.

At least 13 persons died across Gujarat during the Patidar community's agitation for reservation in jobs and education in August 2015. The agitation was led by Hardik Patel. He was granted bail in the case by the High Court in June 2016.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Hardik Patel #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.