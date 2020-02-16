App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Security up in Shaheen Bagh as protesters set to march towards Amit Shah's residence

The protesters said they will carry out the march peacefully.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A heavy police deployment was in place at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women protesters have gathered to march towards the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah for a dialogue over the new citizenship law.

Barricades were placed to stop the protesters from marching ahead. The protesters said they will carry out the march peacefully.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Amit Shah #CAA #India #Politics #Shaheen bagh

