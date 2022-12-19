 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Security stepped up across Belagavi as 10-day Karnataka Legislature session begins

Dec 19, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

A security blanket has been thrown across the Belagavi city as the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature starts on Monday.

Amid fear over the border row with Maharashtra and disruption due to protests by various communities, the entire city resembles a cantonment of sorts.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the session is in progress appears like a barrack with policemen deployed all over the place.

According to police sources, nearly 5,000 policemen have been deployed for maintaining law and order in the city.

These policemen include six superintendents of police, 11 additional superintendents of police, 43 deputy SPs, 95 inspectors and 241 sub-inspectors, they added.

The sources also said there will be a sizeable number of policemen deployed at the Vaccine Depot ground where the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is staging a demonstration demanding merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.