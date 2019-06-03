App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Security and health services equally important for nation: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Yashoda Cancer Hospital in Sanjay Nagar and Raj Nagar area here, Singh noted the present set-up for medical services in the country was not "adequate".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said security of health services in the country was as important as securing the borders of the country.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Yashoda Cancer Hospital in Sanjay Nagar and Raj Nagar area here, Singh noted the present set-up for medical services in the country was not "adequate".

He said private investment in the sector should be promoted through public private partnership ventures.

Close

The medical faculty (doctors and nurses) to population ratio was poor and needed urgent improvement, he said at the function, which was his first public meet in Ghaziabad after the 2019 Lok Sabha results were declared.

He said the government is mulling over increasing the health budget.

Speaking on the defence sector, Singh said countrymen are living safely due to the efforts of the Army and paramilitary forces.

He said police, intelligence and other forces were working in tandem to check terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lastly, the defence minister noted that communalism is dangerous for the country.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:40 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.