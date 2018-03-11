App
Mar 11, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sealing: CM talking of hunger strike a 'political drama', alleges CAIT

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that he would go on a hunger strike if the issue of the ongoing sealing drive against commercial establishments was not resolved by the end of this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An industry body has termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's threat to go on hunger strike if the issue of sealing drive against commercial establishments was not resolved a "political drama".

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) yesterday said the chief minister was shedding "crocodile tears" on the issue that affected the livelihood of numerous people in the last few months.

"Instead of talking about hunger strike, Kejriwal should honestly work for the traders and accordingly pass a bill for a moratorium on sealing in the upcoming session of the Assembly and send it to the central government for approval," CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

The chief minister had on Friday threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the issue of the ongoing sealing drive against commercial establishments in the national capital was not resolved by the end of this month.

related news

At a meeting with traders in south Delhi's Amar Colony, on whom police had on Thursday allegedly used force while they were protesting against a sealing action in the area, he demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance to stop the drive.

The chief minister talking about a hunger strike is a "political drama and he is shedding crocodile tears," the CAIT said in a statement.

"The trading community of Delhi is not at all impressed by Kejriwal's announcement since he is not doing what he is capable of, but instead trying to score political mileage on a issue which is directly connected with the livelihood of traders and their employees," the body alleged.

The industry body also urged Kejriwal to "depute a senior counsel in the Supreme Court and file an affidavit as asked by the apex court".

Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, traders, under the aegis of the CAIT, are slated to hold a 'Delhi Trade Bandh' on March 13.

All major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Defence Colony, would down their shutters on that day, the CAIT claimed.

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

