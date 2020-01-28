School authorities in Karnataka's Bidar booked for sedition after anti-CAA play: Report

School authorities in Karnataka's Bidar district were slapped with sedition charges on January 28 after its students performed a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 26, CNN News18 has reported.

The management of the Shaheen Education Institute was booked under sections 124A (sedition), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements promoting enmity), 153A (promoting communal hatred) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The First Information Report (FIR) has named the head of the school and the management as the accused, according to the report.

The report states that another person, named Mohammed Yousuf Rahim, has also been booked for allegedly sharing a video of the skit on social media.

According to the complaint, lodged by a social activist named Nilesh Rakshyal, minor children were made to stage the play which reportedly showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "bad light".

According to the report, Rakshyal also claimed that the play sent a message that people of one community would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC are brought into force.

Rakshyal said the skit, also shared on social media, can disturb peace in society and send out a wrong message about the government and its policies.