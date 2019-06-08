Schemes promoting personal gains discontinued: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 8 said state government-sponsored projects that left scope for personal gains have been discontinued to curtail corrupt practises.

Chairing a review meeting here on next fiscal's state budget, Khandu said all schemes and projects must undergo a proper procedure and be reflected in the budget.

"Individual-motivated projects... have been stopped. Such steps will enable greater transparency in the entire project implementation process and unnecessary harassment to government employees and public leaders... will be minimised," he said.

The chief minister said inclusion of new proposals must be discouraged at the revised estimate stage, and only the budgeted projects that require additional funding may be considered.

"To strengthen the department (finance, planning and investment), manpower shortage will also be addressed...," he said.

On budget preparation, Khandu said the department should focus on a long-term perspective plan.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government also announced the appointment of A K Singh as the new principal secretary for home, political, and border affairs.

Singh will replace Ashish Chandra, who will take charge as principal secretary for finance, planning and investment.