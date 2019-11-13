App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC verdict is against 'conspiracy' of then Speaker, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Expressing confidence that BJP would win all the 15 seats, where bypolls are scheduled to be held on December 5, he said the party would decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: BS Yediyurappa
File image: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on November 13 welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow disqualified MLAs to contest polls and termed it as a verdict against the "conspiracy" of the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Expressing confidence that BJP would win all the 15 seats, where bypolls are scheduled to be held on December 5, he said the party would decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs.

"The whole country was eagerly awaiting this verdict. The previous Speaker Ramesh Kumar had conspired along with Siddaramaiah (Congress leader) - Supreme Court has given a clear decision to it," Yediyurappa said.

Close

Welcoming the court decision to allow disqualified MLAs to contest the polls, he said, preparations have begun to win all the seats. "From tomorrow itself all our ministers and leaders will take responsibility. We will put all efforts to win all the seats," he added.

related news

The Supreme Court on November 13 upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs by the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest the December five bypolls in the state.

The court struck down the portion of the order of then-Speaker by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka Assembly in 2023.

Responding to a question whether disqualified MLAs would get BJP tickets, Yediyurappa said, "we will discuss at the core committee meeting today and take decision by evening".

Asked if the 17 disqualified MLAs -- 14 of the Congress and three belonging to the JDS -- will be joining BJP, he said, "wait till evening. They are all be coming back in the evening, I will discuss with them, also with national leaders and take an appropriate decision."

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from the trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December five.

BJP will need to win at least six out of those 15 seats to remain in power. Out of 15 seats that will go for bypolls, 12 were represented by Congress and three by JD(S).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #India #Karnataka bypolls #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.