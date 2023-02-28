SC to hear Sisodia plea against CBI arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam today

The Supreme Court has scheduled an urgent hearing at 3.50pm today after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the apex court against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

On February 26, the CBI picked up Sisodia for his suspected links with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. His custody was extended by five days by a CBI court the next day.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022.

The agency initiated the probe following recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Sisodia has been charged with offences punishable under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code 1860 provisions of the Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

S.N.Thyagarajan