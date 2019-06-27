SC to hear rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice on June 28

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on June 27 told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on June 28.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on June 28 a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP allegedly before the Lok Sabha polls.
A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on June 27 told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on June 28.The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 11:05 am