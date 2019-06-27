SC to hear rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice on June 28

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on June 28 a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP allegedly before the Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on June 27 told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on June 28.

The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).