Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC takes note of Karnataka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Court on July 23 took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker.

The apex court adjourned till July 24 the hearing on the plea of two independent MLAs seeking a direction to the Speaker to forthwith conduct the floor-test in the House.

related news

The two MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, had moved the top court saying the state has plunged into a political crisis after they withdrew their support to the government and 16 lawmakers of the ruling coalition tendered their resignations.

"It is submitted that the trust vote is not being conducted despite the government being in minority. It is submitted that a minority government, which does not have the confidence of the majority, is being allowed to continue in office," they had said in their plea.

The plea had further said, "The petitioners have been constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking a direction from this court to conduct a floor test forthwith in the Karnataka Assembly."

The two legislators had said that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had sent messages to the house under Article 175(2) of the Constitution asking for completion of vote of confidence, but they were not adhered to and the trust vote debate continued unending.

The legislators had accused the government of taking advantage of the logjam and taking several executive decisions like transferring of police officers, IAS officers, other officials.

The Independent MLAs' petition came after Kumaraswamy and Karnataka state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had moved the top court accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings during the debate on trust vote.

Kumaraswamy and Rao had filed separate applications after the deadlines set by the governor to conclude the proceedings of the confidence motion were not met.

They had also sought a clarification of the July 17 order of the apex court by which the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were granted relief that they cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing assembly proceedings.

All the petitions were moved at a time when the Karnataka Assembly is debating the confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy.
