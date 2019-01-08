App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks West Bengal govt's response on BJP plea seeking permission for Rath Yatra

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had disallowed the Rath Yatra.

PTI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a plea by BJP seeking permission to take out Rath Yatra in the state.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has challenged the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had disallowed the Rath Yatra.

An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its "Save Democracy" rally for consideration by the state government.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 15.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:55 am

#BJP #India #Politics #Rath Yatra #Supreme Court #west bengal

